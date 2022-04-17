E-fit images released in appeal to catch suspected hate crime attackers in Dewsbury

Police have released an efit of the men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Kirklees CID would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has information about an assault that took place between 7 and 8pm on the Spen Valley Greenway, near Kwik Fit and Asda, on Wednesday, April 6.

The incident occurred when two males approached a lone male, who was walking along the Greenway, and shouted verbal abuse at him.

The suspects proceed to assault the male, leaving him with minor injuries but understandably shaken by what took place.

A hate crime was recorded in connection with the incident due to comments made by the suspects.

One suspect is described as a black male, around 6ft tall, of slim build with a shaved head and moustache. He was also believed to be wearing a dark blue hoodie, black joggers and white trainers, with a stretcher in one of his ears.

The second suspect is described as an Asian male, around 6ft tall and slim build a shaved head and stubble on his face, wearing blue jeans and a dark coloured top.

Initial enquiries suggest that there were two people who approached the incident on push bikes which led to the suspects fleeing the area.

Officers are keen to speak to those persons as witnesses or to anyone else who saw or has information about the offence.

Anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13220185349.