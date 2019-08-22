Duo jailed for violent Batley gunpoint robbery of woman in her car

Two men have been jailed following a violent gunpoint robbery in Batley.

The incident happened on March 14 this year, on Laurel Drive, when the two men approached the female victim in her car and verbally threatened her before pulling out a gun.

They fled the scene, but both were swiftly detained by police. The victim was able to drive off unharmed.

Ryan Hurley, aged 32, of Chidswell Gardens, in Dewsbury and Lee Cass, aged 27 of Cannon Grove, Heckmondwike were charged for a number of offences including attempted robbery, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of an imitation firearm and robbery.

Cass was also charged with assault on an emergency worker and Hurley was charged with dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified.

Both appeared at Leeds Crown Court t and pleaded guilty to the charges.

Hurley was jailed for seven-and-a half-years and Cass was jailed for six-and-a-half years.

Detective Constable Chris Eglen, of Kirklees CID, who led the investigation, said: “We welcome the sentences which have been handed to these men. This was a violent robbery where they targeted the victim firstly whilst he was in his vehicle and then went on to threaten her with a handgun.

“Thankfully the victim was able to escape from the situation unharmed, but was severely distressed by the incident.

“We were able to capture both suspects and arrest them quickly following the incident. An investigation was launched by Kirklees CID and we were able to charge both men and bring them before the courts.

“Violent crimes of any nature will not be tolerated in Kirklees and we hope that this case highlights the swift action we take with these perpetrators and they will not be able to evade the law by behaving in this way.”