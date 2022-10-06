Police chased Joshua Corrigan after he took of at speed in his Audi A3 on Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, on the morning of February 23.

After appearing to stop for police, when the officer stepped out to speak with him, he took off again and overtook multiple cars reaching speeds of 70mph in 30mph zones.

He continued to take risks at high speed along Chickenley Lane in Chickenley, Occupation Lane and Princess Street before smashing into the parked vehicle.

The police chased Corrigan at high speed (library pic)

Prosecutor Lauren Smith said Corrigan then got out and ran, jumping over garden fences to evade capture but was quickly apprehended.

Police found the false number plates had been stuck on, while the real plates were found in the car.

He tested positive for cannabis.

The 28-year-old admitted a charge of driving over the drug limit, having no licence or insurance, failing to stop and dangerous driving.

Corrigan, of Albion Court, Heckmondwike, has four previous convictions, including being caught in a stolen vehicle in 2014.

After his latest arrest, Ms Smith said he made “full and frank admissions” to police, but claimed he had only bought the car 10 minutes before the police tried to stop him.

Yasmin Khan, mitigating, said: “He has brought his bag with him and is ready to face custody.

"He made the decision to drive and realised he should not have done. He has shown some remorse.”