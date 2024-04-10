Drivers arrested and 20 cars seized in police crackdown in Batley, Mirfield, Dewsbury and Spen
Officers have been taking part in an operation aimed at cutting the “fatal five” driver behaviours identified as causing serious and fatal collisions.
During February and March, police carried out extra car-based patrols thanks to extra funding provided by Kirklees councillors.
The operation saw officers recover 20 vehicles and arrest three drivers on suspicion of drink/drug driving offences, four on suspicion of vehicle theft and one on suspicion of dangerous driving.
A suspect was also arrested while wanted on warrant after being caught while behind the wheel of a car.
In total, the operation resulted in 268 traffic offences reports being issued to motorists.
Police say the "fatal five” offences are speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, drink and drug driving, using a mobile phone and careless driving.
Superintendent Helen Brear, of Kirklees District Police, said: “Making our roads safer continues to be a key priority for our officers as we know it is for residents.
“I want to thank councillors at Kirklees Council for their support in funding these additional patrols which have been co-ordinated by our neighbourhood policing teams and colleagues from the force’s roads policing unit.
“We have run them over the past few weeks as an additional boost to our ongoing existing road safety work and they have clearly had an impact during that time.
“We always encourage anyone who has concerns about a particular roads related issue in their community, such as speeding or poor parking, to contact their local neighbourhood policing team."