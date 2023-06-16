Driver without seatbelt caught with 15 bags of cocaine outside Dewsbury school

Kirklees District Police has said it will keep up its focus on car safety after Roads Policing Officers patrolled outside Thornhill Academy, Overthorpe Junior & Infant and Thornhill Junior & Infant School over a seven day period in June.

The operation, which was funded by local Kirklees councillors, was undertaken as part of a National Seatbelt Operation conducted by UK police forces.

During the week, police patrolled around the schools at drop off and pick up times and identified 28 drivers who did not have children properly secured in either seat belts or child car seats.

30 drivers were stopped as part of the scheme

All are now being prosecuted for relevant offences.

One man stopped was also found to have no insurance, MOT or road tax and was disqualified from driving.

He was further stop searched and found to be carrying 15 bags of suspected cocaine and a large amount of cash.

The male was arrested at the scene for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Chief Inspector Rebecca Calpin of Kirklees District Police said: “Wearing a seatbelt or being placed in a correctly fitted child seat can really mean the difference between life and death or at least serious injury for a child unfortunate enough to be involved in a collision.

“We can’t stress how Important it is that children are safely secured in vehicles and have been very pleased to support June’s national child seatbelt campaign.

“Our officers have conducted a number of patrols around schools and stopped a number of drivers as these results show.

“One stopped was also found to be in possession of large amounts of suspected Class A drugs and was arrested.”

She added: “It is concerning that so many drivers did not have their children properly secured, but what has also been pleasing is the really solid and consistent support we have had from schools and parents when carrying out this work.