Kyle Wright, aged 27, was sentenced to three years and 10 months at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) after he pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving and dangerous driving in relation to a collision which occurred on the A58 Whitehall Road in Cleckheaton in January 2022.

Wright, of Longwood Gate in Huddersfield, was driving a Hyundai Terracan which was carrying six people when it left the road and came to rest in a field as it travelled towards Chain Bar roundabout at about 5am on Saturday, 22 January.

One of his passengers, Curtis Dominik, who was 24 and from Bradford, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Kyle Wright

The other four people in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Wright was also disqualified from driving for five years and eight months and must take an extended test before he can drive again.

The incident was investigated by West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team.

Detective Constable Debbie Farley, of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “Having lost control of his vehicle Wright fled the scene. He was arrested later that day.

Curtis Dominik

“Further investigation highlighted other driving offences that night which were deemed to be dangerous prior to the collision.

“We hope the sentence Wright has received will provide some comfort for Curtis’s family and demonstrates that those who drive dangerously on our roads will be prosecuted.”

In a tribute to Curtis, his family said: “Curtis was a kindhearted, mischievous, larger than life young lad who lost his life at only 24 years old.

“He was taken away from a family that loved him more than he will ever know.