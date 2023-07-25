News you can trust since 1858
Dozens of cars stopped and checked as part of new Dewsbury Road Safety Operation

Police have set the wheels in motion for a safer summer on the roads of Dewsbury, after seizing uninsured cars and compelling drivers to rectify unsafe vehicles.
By Kara McKune
Published 25th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

The Dewsbury Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted a multi-agency day of action with partners in the Ravensthorpe area last Friday (July 21) in which dozens of vehicles and taxis were checked.

Colleagues from the forces Roads Policing Team, Kirklees Taxi Licencing, DVLA and DVSA also took part in the operation.

Of those stopped, one motorist had a car seized for being uninsured while two drivers were given Fixed Penalty Notices for driving anti socially and for having bald tyres.

During the operation, one motorist had a car seized for being uninsured and two drivers were given Fixed Penalty Notices.
Seventeen drivers were also reported by the DVLA for having misrepresented number plates.

A total of 40 taxis were also checked by Kirklees Taxi Licensing with 10 given rectification notices for offences such as failure to maintain lights, failure to have a fire extinguisher and needing new door signs.

Inspector Liz Lockwood of the Dewsbury NPT, said: “Officers had a really positive reaction from local residents they’ve spoken to in the operation with most drivers acknowledging the importance of our safety checks.“We do of course carry out road safety activity day in and day out on our roads in Kirklees but days like these are an excellent opportunity for us to focus resources on the issue.

“We always encourage anyone who has concerns about a particular roads related issue in their community, such as speeding or poor parking, to contact their local neighbourhood policing team. All reports are looked into and allow us to plan future activity.”