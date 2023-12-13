Do you recognise this car? Police appeal for information after a burglary in Cleckheaton

Police investigating a burglary in Cleckheaton last week have issued an image of a vehicle they would like to identify in their appeal for information.

The incident happened last Thursday (December 7) on Lions Way.

The vehicle was seen parking at around 3.40pm and the suspects have then waited for the victims to leave their home address before they smashed a rear patio door and carried out an untidy search of the property.

Nothing is believed to have been stolen during the incident.

Anyone who recognises the vehicle or has information about the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13230676804.