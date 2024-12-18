Police investigating a burglary in Batley have issued images of two men they would like to identify.

The burglary happened at an address in Leeds Old Road, Batley, at around 3pm on Friday, December 6.

The suspects are believed to have made off with several designer handbags, jewellery and a significant amount of cash.

Anyone who recognises these men is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13240664271.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.