Do you recognise them? Pair wanted for Heckmondwike burglary

By Leanne Clarke
Published 11th Mar 2025, 16:45 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 16:49 BST
Police investigating a burglary in Heckmondwike have issued images of two people they would like to identify.
Officers would like to speak to them following the incident which occurred at an address in Briar Court between 7pm and 7.20pm on Wednesday, February 19.

Anyone with any information or relevant CCTV footage is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13250097770.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

