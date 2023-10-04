Do you recognise him? Police release CCTV image of man wanted in connection with Batley burglary
Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to following a burglary in Batley.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 4th Oct 2023, 17:21 BST- 1 min read
Officers are investigating the burglary at a property on Market Place onSeptember 29 where a bank card was stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the Live Chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference 13230542047