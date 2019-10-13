Dewsbuy community praised as police make seven arrests during protests

Police chiefs have thanked the people of Dewsbury after a protest event in the town centre over the weekend.

The protest on Saturday passed off without major incident with only seven of arrests made – mainly on suspicion of minor public order offences.

Officers had to close some roads in the centre of Dewsbury for 15 minutes to manage people’s right to protest balanced with the wider public’s right to go about their daily business.

The District Commander for Kirklees, Chief Superintendent Julie Sykes, said: “I am pleased with how today’s operation went.

“A lot of planning with partners went into today’s operation to keep disruption to a minimum and most of the people of Dewsbury went about their daily business without noticing any impact at all. Where there was any disruption it was only for a short time.

“I would like to pass on my thanks to the people and businesses of Dewsbury for their patience and understanding today.”