Dewsbury shopkeeper jailed for drug dealing

A Dewsbury man has been jailed for 13 years for illegal money lending and drug dealing.

Imtiyaz Mamaniyat, 42 and of Meadowbank in Dewsbury – who owned Immy G’s Off Licence on George Street in Halifax – was sentenced to over 13 years at Bradford Crown Court yesterday.

He was charged with 22 offences including possession with intent to supply cocaine, heroin, crack cocaine, cannabis and various class C controlled drugs; unregulated money lending and possession of criminal property after cash was seized that was determined to be the proceeds of crime.

Detective Constable Ian Harris, of the Calderdale Precision Organised Crime Team, said: “Mamaniyat operated under the guise of a local shop keeper for several years whilst conducting an illegal money lending and drug dealing business for his own means.

Imtiyaz Mamaniyat

“He would target and exploit some of the more vulnerable members of the town centre community.

“His shop was the epicentre of crime and anti-social behaviour.

"He is now prevented from carrying on his illicit business and will serve a considerable prison sentence.

“The result is testament to a strong team work centred approach, drawing on expertise from a variety of Calderdale District departments working together to bring a persistent and prolific offender to justice, and is a welcome end to a lengthy investigation."

Officers from the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), supported by West Yorkshire Trading Standards, were following up on information from the public when they carried out an inspection at Immy G’s in August 2020.

They seized drugs, cash, third party bank cards and identification documents, and Mamaniyat was arrested and subsequently released under investigation.

The following year, with Mamaniyat still under investigation, the shop was searched again and more drugs, debt lists, and identification documents were seized.

A complex and lengthy investigation took place, involving officers from various departments across Calderdale including patrol, NPT, Operation Orion Neighbourhood Impact Team, Programme Precision Drugs and Organised Crime Team and Proceeds of Crime Team.

There was also significant involvement from police staff in the Case Building Team and Police Community Support Officers.

Also arrested were Sultan Ali, 32 of Blackwall in Halifax, and Emma Holten, 37 of no fixed abode, who were sentenced to six years and three years two months respectively for drug dealing.