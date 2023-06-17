Dewsbury robber injured 69-year-old woman and glassed man in town centre

Ibrar Ul-Haq, 22, from Ravensthorpe was sentenced to six years with an extended three year licence period at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, June 15), making for a nine year sentence.

He was convicted of two robbery and two attempted robberies with all the offending taking place in November 2022 in Ravensthorpe, Huddersfield and Leeds.

His offences included the attempted robbery of a 69-year-old woman in Leeds who suffered a serious injury after being pulled to the ground on November 9, and the robbery of a man in Huddersfield town centre on November 11.

Ul-Haq assaulted the male victim in the face with a pint glass in the Huddersfield incident causing him facial injuries.

He was arrested on November 11 by officers from the Kirklees District Crime Team and swiftly charged to appear before magistrates the next day.

DS Andy Holmes of the Kirklees District Crime Team, said: “We welcome the conviction and sentencing of Ul-Haq for what were a series of offences in which three of his victims were assaulted with one suffering serious injury.

“All such violent offences are treated as priority crimes by the Kirklees District Crime Team and I hope victims in these offences cantake some comfort from seeing Ul-Haq being jailed for the offences he committed.