Dewsbury police war drivers about rise in catalytic converter thefts

Police officers in Dewsbury have warned vehicle owners to protect their vehicles after a rise in parts thefts.

A spokesperson for the neighbourhood policing team said they have seen catalytic converter thefts on larger vehicles in the area rise,

"It is made easier with the added ground clearance but most recently Toyota and Honda vehicles have been targeted within West Yorkshire due to the high value metals within.," said the spokesperson.

Here is the police advice

Cars which are often targeted are those with higher chassis, such as a 4x4 or an SUV, however, other cars can still be targeted.

To reduce the risk of having your catalytic converter stolen, you should:

Park your car in a locked garage where possible, but if this isn’t an option, then park it in a well-lit and well-populated area

Park close to fences, walls or a kerb with the exhaust being closest to the fence, wall or kerb to make the theft more difficult

Avoid parking your vehicle half on the pavement and half on the road, as this may make it easier for thieves to access the catalytic converter

If parking in a public car park, consider parking alongside other cars and facing you bonnet towards the wall if possible. With the catalytic converter positioned at the front of your vehicle, this will make it harder for thieves to get close enough to steal it

If there is a fleet of vehicles, park the low clearance vehicles to block the high clearance vehicles. This will obstruct access underneath

If your catalytic converter is bolted on, you can ask for your local garage to weld the bolts to make it more difficult to remove.

Alternatively, you can also etch a serial number on the converter

You can even purchase a ‘cage clamp’ which is a cage device that locks in around the converter to make it more difficult to remove

If you see someone acting suspiciously under a vehicle, report it to the Police. Obtain as much information as possible, including any vehicle registrations