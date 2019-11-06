Dewsbury police come under attack as bricks and fireworks launched at officers and van
Dewsbury police officers came under attack as fireworks and bricks were hurled at them and their police van.
PC Rachel Storey revealed the shocking images of windows being smashed of their vehicle as they were out on patrol in Dewsbury in the early hours of this morning.
Damaged caused by the attack has seen the van taken out of service.
PC Storey described the moment fireworks were thrown at the building they were in bricks launched at the police van
Posting ob Twitter she said: "This is what happened to us tonight, fireworks thrown at the building we were in, the van and officers, concrete and bricks thrown through the van windows and blue lights damaged, flares lit to smoke out the street. We’re just trying to do our job! Disgusted. Van out of action!"