Dewsbury police clamp down on anti-social drivers and illegal taxis during road safety day of action

Cars have been seized and illegal taxis taken to task in a day of action to make roads safer in a Dewsbury community.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dewsbury Neighbourhood Policing Team has warned anti-social drivers their actions will not be tolerated, and more work is planned, after holding a multi-agency day of action in Earlsheaton on Friday (November 29).

Officers and partners including Kirklees Council’s Taxi Licensing Team hosted the day long operation in the New Street area following recent concern from residents about anti-social parking and driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers and partners including Kirklees Council’s Taxi Licensing Team hosted the day long operation in the New Street area following recent concern from residents about anti-social parking and driving.

Three abandoned cars on false number plates were seized by police during the operation with nine tickets also issued.

Meanwhile a joint operation with taxi licensing on nearby High Road in Earlsheaton resulted in taxi licensing officials suspending the licences of two taxi drivers and issuing four tickets for offending.

Roads were also monitored for speeding offences.

The day of action was organised by Dewsbury East Ward Officer, PC Julia Stelfox who has been speaking with residents and businesses about repeated parking issues in the area.

Three abandoned cars on false number plates were seized by police during the operation with nine tickets also issued.

It is believed part of the parking problems had been caused by some businesses leaving vehicles parked on private property car parks and in unsuitable locations on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Liz Lockwood of Dewsbury Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The actions of some businesses have been causing unnecessary disruption and upset to the lives of local residents and those that use other nearby businesses and places of worship.

“This is unacceptable and resulted in PC Stelfox pulling together last week’s Day of Action to send a very clear message that such an anti-social use of local roads and spaces will not be tolerated.

“We are working with Kirklees Local Authority to ensure measures are put in place to prevent such actions continuing.“

She added: “I am aware there are other locations in the Dewsbury area where this is happening.

"We have plans to address those that we are aware of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you wish to report any such issues in your community then please make the Dewsbury Neighbourhood Policing Team aware.

"You can find details of your local ward officer by entering your postcode in the My Neighbourhoods section of our website.

“We can be also be contacted via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or via email at [email protected]”