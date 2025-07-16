Detectives investigating the death of a man in a Dewsbury park have charged seven men with murder.

Police have also now named the man who died after being stabbed in Crow Nest Park on Saturday as Shahmus Hussain, who was 36 and from Dewsbury.

The seven men charged with his murder will appear before Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday).

They are Saqlain Ali, 21 of Pilgrim Drive in Dewsbury; Basit Ali, 31 of Pilgrim Drive in Dewsbury; Sakeb Khan, 32 of Pilgrim Drive in Dewsbury; Asim Akram, 20 of Pilgrim Crescent in Dewsbury; Faizaan Akram, 18 of Pilgrim Crescent in Dewsbury; Zeeshan Khan, 18 of Pilgrim Crescent in Dewsbury; and Asif Azeem, 23 of Groves Hall Road in Dewsbury.

Floral tributes left at Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury

A 44-year-old Dewsbury man arrested earlier in the week has now been released under investigation while a 23-year-old Dewsbury man has been released on police bail.

Police continue to appeal for information.

Information can be provided to the HMET investigation team by calling West Yorkshire Police on 101 or going online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1860 of July 12.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.