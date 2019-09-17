Dewsbury owner of unregistered bed making company hit with this fine for fly-tipping

A Dewsbury owner of an unregistered and unregulated bed making company, based in Ossett, has been prosecuted by Kirklees Council after waste from the business was found to have been fly-tipped.

On September 12, Mr Danut Mustafa (28) of Alexander Road, Dewsbury pleaded guilty to losing control of his trade waste contrary to Section 34 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The offence took place between March and April 2019. The fly-tip took place on council land at Sands Lane, Dewsbury.

Danut admitted knowledge that the waste was fly-tipped and was fined £1,781; this was made up of £1,551 costs and £200 compensation with a £30 victim surcharge.

Councillor Naheed Mather, Cabinet Member for Greener Kirklees, said: “We are very happy with the results of this court case.

"Fly-tipping not only ruins the appearance of our wonderful communities; it also poses an environmental risk. It costs the taxpayer every time we have to clear it up.

"We have a zero tolerance stance on this type of behaviour. It is completely unacceptable to dump rubbish in Kirklees and those caught will pay the price.

"It is businesses responsibility to ensure they comply with their legal responsibility and their duty of care to dispose of waste correctly.”