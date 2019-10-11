Dewsbury owner of dogs who suffered injuries 'consistent with badger baiting' given banning order

A Dewsbury man has been banned from keeping dogs for two years after five of his dogs were found with serious injuries.

Anthony Oakes, aged 33, of Edge Lane, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to offences under section 4 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006 that he caused unnecessary suffering to the five dogs, by failing to take them to a vet.

Back in February this year, West Yorkshire Police and the RSPCA together executed two warrants in Dewsbury after intelligence was gathered about dogs being injured.

Five Patterdale terriers were found and seized from a property and all had serious injuries, mainly on their faces, consistent with badger baiting.

One of the dog's had a severely infected eye and as a result of not getting any medical treatment, the eye had to be removed.

He was subsequently charged with offences under section 4 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006 that he caused unnecessary suffering to the five dogs, by failing to take them to a vet.

Following the hearing, Oakes was disqualified from keeping dogs for two years, all five dogs were signed over to the RSPCA; he was also fined £500 and ordered to do 200 hours of community service.

All of the dogs are looking to be rehomed by the RSPCA

PC Caroline Newsome, Kirklees Wildlife Crime Officer, said: “We welcome the results from yesterday’s court hearing and would like to thank the RSPCA for their support and assistance on this case.

“I would also like to thank Dr Graham Codds, who was the vet who carried out the initial examination of the dogs after they had been seized for his help and assistance.

“I would also like to highlight the importance of the intelligence we receive from our local communities, this is an example of information given to the police which was acted upon and secured a conviction.

“I would continue to urge the public to contact us with any information, as you will be listened to and we will act on any intelligence given to us.”