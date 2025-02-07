Police officers seized nine cars in Dewsbury on Monday (February 3) as part of a crackdown on road crime.

Officers from the Dewsbury Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) seized nine cars this week for motoring offences as part of an operation to tackle road crime in Dewsbury.

The cars, with no tax or MOT, were seized on Monday (February 3) on Mill road and at a car park on Commercial Road.

Patrols on High Road in Earlsheaton also caught two drivers speeding who were subsequently served with traffic offence reports.

The day of action was in response to concerns from the community, with three cars seized for illegal and anti-social parking in similar operations last December.

Inspector Liz Lockwood of Dewsbury NPT said: “Before Christmas we warned that officers and partners would again be taking action to target illegal and anti-social motorists in Dewsbury, and that is exactly what we have done.

“Both of these operations have been conducted in response to direct feedback from communities and I hope they send a clear message that such an anti-social use of local roads will not be tolerated.”

She added: “This work will continue, and I can promise residents we are also continuing to base our policing on your priorities.

“If you wish to report any such issues in your community then please make the Dewsbury Neighbourhood Policing Team aware. You can find details of your local ward officer by entering your postcode in the My Neighbourhoods section of our website.

“We can be also be contacted via https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or via email at [email protected]”