Dewsbury men named and charged with offences in connection with the UK's biggest ever drugs conspiracy

Two Dewsbury men who were suspected members of an international organised crime group have been charged with conspiracies to import class A and B drugs.

The charges are part of a National Crime Agency investigation into the importation of cocaine, heroin and cannabis worth billions of pounds



In total thirteen men, aged between 24 and 59, were apprehended during dawn raids yesterday (Tuesday 8 October) across London, Manchester, Stockport, St Helens, Warrington, Bolton, Dewsbury, and Leeds.



Yesterday evening Vojtech Dano and Ivan Turtak, both of Vulcan Gardens, Dewsbury, were charged four counts of conspiracy to import class A drugs and four counts of conspiracy to import class B drugs

The following individuals were also charged with four counts of conspiracy to import class A drugs and four counts of conspiracy to import class B drugs:

They are: Ifthikar Hussain, 46, of Upland Grove, Leeds; Paul Green, 54, of Eccleston, St Helens; Sohail Quereshi, 59, of Wood Crescent, White City, London; Mohammed Ovais, 41, of Bournlee Avenue, Burnage, Manchester; Ghazanfar Mahmood, 48, of Green Lane, Bolton.



A further six men have been charged charged with two counts of conspiracy to import class A drugs and two counts of conspiracy to import class B drugs.



They have been remanded in custody to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court today.



The four men and two women from the Netherlands, who were arrested in April by the Dutch National Police on European Arrest Warrants, are currently awaiting extradition to the UK.