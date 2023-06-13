News you can trust since 1858
Dewsbury man wanted over burglary

Police are appealing for information to trace a man from Dewsbury wanted in relation to a burglary offence.
By James Carney
Published 13th Jun 2023, 18:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 18:21 BST

Officers want to speak to 22-year-old Yasser Hussain, who is believed to be in Birmingham.

A number of enquiries have been carried out to trace him but so far officers have been unable to locate him.

Anyone who has seen him or who has information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact Kirklees District Police by calling 101 or visiting the website 101 Live Chat.

