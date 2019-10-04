Dewsbury man physically assaulted workers from the Environment Agency at waste site

A Dewsbury man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to two offences of common assault against Environment Agency officers investigating a waste site in Dewsbury

Sam Hunter, 27, of Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury, was prosecuted by the Crown Prosecution Service at Kirklees Magistrates Court and was sentenced to a community order, which involves a 21 day thinking skills and rehabilitation programme and a requirement to undertake 80 hours unpaid work.

He is required to pay a victim surcharge of £85 (court costs) and £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service. Additionally HUNTER must pay £50 compensation to both his victims.

Hunter pleaded guilty having been charged with assaulting two Environment Agency officers that had visited the 24/7 Concrete and Aggregates Recycling site on Weaving Lane in Dewsbury on 11 April 2019.

Officers had visited the site to confirm a report that waste that had allegedly been delivered in breach of environmental permitting regulations had been removed.

Whilst carrying out their duties they were verbally threatened and physically assaulted by Hunter.

Environment Agency Environmental Crime Team Leader, Vincent Heaphy, said: “Our officers do endure abuse and threats of violence in carrying out important work to protect people and the environment.

"The sentence handed out shows that the courts will not allow assault of public servants to go unpunished. It sends out a strong message to others that would obstruct our officers from performing their duties.”