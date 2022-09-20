Dewsbury man jailed for sexual communication with a child

Fuvad Sidat, 52, from Upper Road, Dewsbury was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday to 10 months in prison for an offence of sexual communication with a child.

The 52-year-old had pleaded guilty to the offence at a previous court hearing in July.

The court heard that Sidat had targeted a teenage girl in Kirklees in October 2019 and asked him to start video calling her.

Leeds Crown Court.

The victim told her mother however who then intercepted requests from Sidat for sexually explicit material from the victim.

She made a report to police, prompting a full investigation by safeguarding detectives.

Sidat was arrested in October 2019 and later charged.

He was also made to sign on the sex offenders register and will be subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Constable Sam Smith, of the Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Team, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Sidat for this serious offending in which he targeted a very vulnerable victim.

“Her family’s courage in reporting matters has allowed us to fully investigate the matter, safeguard the victim, and take action against this male.

“Kirklees Police take all reports of sexual offending extremely seriously and any such offences are always fully investigated by specialist safeguarding detectives,

“We continue to encourage victims to come forward, no matter when the offences took place.”