Dewsbury man jailed for robbery of pensioner

Darren Layton

A robber who stole a bag from a woman in her 80’s in Dewsbury has been jailed.

Darren Layton, 45, of Doubting Road, Thornhill was sentenced to two years six months in prison at Leeds Crown Court yesterday.

Layton had pleaded guilty to the offending which took place in the car park of the Paddock surgery in Thornhill during the afternoon of 4 March.

The offence took place at just after 3pm after Layton approached the 83-year-old victim from behind and grabbed her bag.

He then made off with it after a brief struggle, leaving the victim shocked but unhurt.

A full investigation was launched by the Kirklees District Crime Team which resulted in Layton being identified and arrested the next day.

He was then charged with robbery and the possession of a weapon offence and detained to appear before magistrates on 6 March.

The weapon, which Layton admitting to possessing, was found on him on his arrest on 5 March. No weapon was used in the robbery itself.

DC Catlin Smith of the Kirklees District Crime Team, said: “This was a nasty offence in which Layton approached a clearly vulnerable, elderly victim from behind and then grabbed at a bag around her neck.

“It is very fortunate she was not injured in the offence itself during which she showed real courage in trying to resist.

“Reducing robbery offending and getting offenders who carry weapons of our streets in particular is a for the Kirklees District Crime Team and the force, and we encourage anyone who has information about persons carrying weapons in our communities to contact us.”