Dewsbury man jailed after being convicted for historic sex abuse against child

The incidents began in 1989, when the victim was around six-years-old.

Shahid Walayat, who was around 16 at the time, began abusing the girl by touching her inappropriately at a house in Wakefield.

The abuse stopped prior to 1992, and the victim did not see Walayat again following his conviction for the murder of Julia Baines in 1993, where he was sentenced to life in prison. He was released in 2018.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shahid Walayat of Dewsbury has been jailed for six years

The victim reported the incident to West Yorkshire Police in 2018.

Walayat, now 48, of Thornton Street, Dewsbury, was found guilty of four counts of Indecent Assault and one count of Indecency with a Child at Leeds Crown Court , following a unanimous vote and was sentenced to six years in prison.

He was issued with an indefinite Restraining Order against the victim.

West Yorkshire Police Detective Sue Marshall said: “Walayat is a dangerous sexual predator and assaulted his victim when she was a defenceless child.

“The victim was very courageous to come forward and report what he had done, especially due to cultural barriers, to seek justice for what he had done to her and we are pleased to see he will now face the consequences of his actions, a crime he thought he would be able to get away with. We hope this sentence brings our victim closure.