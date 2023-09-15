News you can trust since 1858
Dewsbury man in court today charged with attempted rape of woman in Batley

A man has been charged with the attempted rape of a woman in Batley.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:37 BST- 1 min read
Krisztian Glonczi, aged 22 and of Kilpin Hill Lane in Dewsbury, has been charged in connection with the incident alleged to have taken place off Taylor Street in Batley on Monday (September 11).

He is due to appear before magistrates in Leeds today.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can contact police by calling 101.

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information that might help with a police investigation can be passed on anonymously via the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.