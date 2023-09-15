Dewsbury man in court today charged with attempted rape of woman in Batley

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Krisztian Glonczi, aged 22 and of Kilpin Hill Lane in Dewsbury, has been charged in connection with the incident alleged to have taken place off Taylor Street in Batley on Monday (September 11).

He is due to appear before magistrates in Leeds today.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can contact police by calling 101.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is due in court today

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.