Dewsbury man in court today charged with attempted rape of woman in Batley
Krisztian Glonczi, aged 22 and of Kilpin Hill Lane in Dewsbury, has been charged in connection with the incident alleged to have taken place off Taylor Street in Batley on Monday (September 11).
He is due to appear before magistrates in Leeds today.
