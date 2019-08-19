Dewsbury man charged with robbery and causing grievous bodily harm to appear in court

A 30-year-old man is due to appear in court today charged with robbery and causing grievous bodily harm with intent following the alleged stabbing of a man in Dewsbury.

Richard Carroll, from Dewsbury, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court.

West Yorkshire Police were called at 4.47am on Thursday, August 15 to reports of an injured man on Mill Street West, near the Asda superstore.

A 20-year-old man was found with a stab wound to his back and slashes to his face, caused by a glass bottle.

The incident occurred just outside the Dewsbury Sports Centre nearby.

The victim was taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding with intent.

Another man, aged 30, was also then arrested in connection to the incident.

Both suspects are believed to have known the victim.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Anyone with information can contact Kirklees CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13190416321.