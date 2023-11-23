Dewsbury man charged with murder to appear at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon
A Dewsbury man will appear at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon charged with the murder of his partner and mother of their four children in the town on Sunday.
Wahib Albaradan, aged 35 and of Dearnley Street in Ravensthorpe, appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday) accused of the murder of 27-year-old Salam Alshara.
There was a huge police presence in Ravensthorpe on Sunday night including the police helicopter after Salam was found seriously injured at a property on Dearnley Street.
Despite emergency medical attention at the scene, she could not be saved and died a short time later.