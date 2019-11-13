Dewsbury man charged with conspiracy to commit murder after Liversedge shooting

The scene in Liversedge

Police investigating the double shooting in Liversedge on Monday, November 4, have charged a 30-year-old man from the Dewsbury area with conspiracy to commit murder.

Khamier Masood will appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

A man from Wakefield has already been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the same incident.

Umar Ditta, from Wakefield, has been remanded in custody and appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court yesterday.

A 25-year-old man arrested on Friday and the 24-year-old man arrested on Saturday have been released under investigation in connection with the shootings.

Two men were taken to hospital following the shooting at around 7.10pm on Huddersfield Road on November 4.

The road was closed at its junction with Lumb Lane as police investigated, while extra officers have been deployed to the area to reassure the community.

Officers at the time said a 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old man received gun-shot wounds, and were taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

West Yorkshire Police's major enquiry team are continuing to investigate, and enquiries are ongoing.