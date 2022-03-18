Dewsbury man among 50 charged over Insulate Britain protests on M25
A Dewsbury man is one of more than 50 people who have been charged following a Met Police investigation into protests on the M25.
The charges relate to Insulate Britain demonstrations that took place at two locations on three dates in September last year.
Officers helped manage traffic disruption and made several arrests.
Fifty people have been charged with causing a public nuisance at Junction 14 of the M25 on September 27.
Among those charged is Anthony Whitehouse, 70, of West Park Street, Dewsbury.
They are due to appear at Stratford Magistrates' Court on April 29.
Thirteen people have been charged with two counts of causing a public nuisance at Junction 14 of the M25 on September 13 and at Junction 25 of the M25 on September 15.
They are due to appear at Stratford Magistrates' Court on April 22.
Enquiries relating to other protests are ongoing.