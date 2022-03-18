Dewsbury man among 50 charged over Insulate Britain protests on M25

The charges relate to Insulate Britain demonstrations that took place at two locations on three dates in September last year.

Officers helped manage traffic disruption and made several arrests.

Fifty people have been charged with causing a public nuisance at Junction 14 of the M25 on September 27.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charges follow a Met Police investigation into Insulate Britain protests on the M25 in September

Among those charged is Anthony Whitehouse, 70, of West Park Street, Dewsbury.

They are due to appear at Stratford Magistrates' Court on April 29.

Thirteen people have been charged with two counts of causing a public nuisance at Junction 14 of the M25 on September 13 and at Junction 25 of the M25 on September 15.

They are due to appear at Stratford Magistrates' Court on April 22.