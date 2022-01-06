Dewsbury hit-and-run car crash leaves driver with facial injuries
Police officers in Kirklees are appealing for witnesses following a fail to stop collision in Dewsbury.
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 9:12 pm
Updated
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 9:14 pm
Roads policing officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident, which took place at the junction of Staincliffe Road and Russell Street at about 8.15pm yesterday (Wednesday).
A VW Polo was in collision with an Audi A4 car, which resulted in the male driver of the Audi needing hospital treatment for a facial injury.
Anyone who saw the collision or has any information or dashcam footage which could assist is asked to contact Roads Policing East on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 1403 of 5 January.