Dewsbury hit-and-run car crash leaves driver with facial injuries

Police officers in Kirklees are appealing for witnesses

Roads policing officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident, which took place at the junction of Staincliffe Road and Russell Street at about 8.15pm yesterday (Wednesday).

A VW Polo was in collision with an Audi A4 car, which resulted in the male driver of the Audi needing hospital treatment for a facial injury.