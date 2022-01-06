Dewsbury hit-and-run car crash leaves driver with facial injuries

Police officers in Kirklees are appealing for witnesses following a fail to stop collision in Dewsbury.

By Ian Hirst
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 9:12 pm
Updated Thursday, 6th January 2022, 9:14 pm
Police officers in Kirklees are appealing for witnesses

Roads policing officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident, which took place at the junction of Staincliffe Road and Russell Street at about 8.15pm yesterday (Wednesday).

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A VW Polo was in collision with an Audi A4 car, which resulted in the male driver of the Audi needing hospital treatment for a facial injury.

Anyone who saw the collision or has any information or dashcam footage which could assist is asked to contact Roads Policing East on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 1403 of 5 January.

News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise