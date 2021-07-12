Dewsbury drug dealers jailed and have £50,000 of cash and cars seized

The Kirklees Programme Precision Team and police financial investigators will apply to confiscate the two Volkswagen Golf cars and £40,000 in cash under the Proceeds of Crime Act following the conviction and sentencing of two Dewsbury men at Leeds Crown Court.

Suhail Hussain, 28, was sentenced to three years six months in prison on June 29 after pleading guilty to two Possession with Intent to Supply Class A drugs offences and two Possession with Intent to Supply Class B drugs offences.

His brother Aqib Hussain, 27, was sentenced to 15 months in prison on the same date after also pleading guilty to two Possession with Intent to Supply Class B drugs offences.

Suhail Hussain and his brother Aqib Hussain have been jailed

Officers raided a property on Victoria Road in Dewsbury in November 2019 and recovered significant amounts of cash and drugs.

A number of enquiries followed which resulted in both men being charged with drugs offending in December 2020.

Programme Precision officers themselves are embedded within each District of West Yorkshire and work with colleagues to investigate all manner of organised crime including style offending.

Police Constable Sean Carter of the Kirklees Programme Precision Team, said: “Programme Precision was established to both combat serious organised crime in West Yorkshire and to protect communities from its insidious effects, and this has been the basis for our investigation into the drugs network operated by these men.

“Both have now been jailed following a long running operation in which specialised officers built up a picture of their offending before raiding and seizing tens of thousands of pounds of cash and drugs from them.

“We now intend to use Proceeds of Crime Act legislation to confiscate the cash and cars from them permanently.”

He added: “Organised crime is a blight on communities in West Yorkshire and officers are determined to make sure those involved lose out financially as well as losing their freedom. We continue to appeal to residents to help us make this happen.

“If you have information about drug dealing or any other form of such organised crime in Kirklees please contact us.