Dewsbury drug dealer jailed after police find £9,500 of crack cocaine in his car

Reece Smith was arrested after West Yorkshire Police officers also found a truncheon and £675 in cash in the vehicle.

The officers made the discovery when they stopped Smith's vehicle in Chapeltown, Leeds on June 8.

Leeds Crown Court heard his home in Dewsbury was then searched and eight cannabis plants were found at the property growing inside a tent.

Reece Smith

Smith was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, production of cannabis, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of criminal property.

The court heard Smith carried out the offences in order to pay off a debt he owed to a dealer after he began using drugs.

Smith, of School Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, was described in court as a "hard working and industrious man" until the pandemic, which resulted in him losing his home.

Referring to the large quantity of drugs found in the car, Recorder Richard Woolfall said: "That represents an awful lot of misery for an awful lot of people.

"People have to commit crime to fund their addictions.

"That means robberies, burglaries or themselves having to supply crack. It is a vicious cycle.

"You found yourself trapped in that position.

"It impacts on the lives of those who take it.

"It is not an exaggeration to say it is a cancer that society is suffering from.