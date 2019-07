Cricketers in Dewsbury have been left reeling by an arson attack at their club.

Wood set aside to build new fencing at Mount Cricket Club on Halifax Road in Staincliffe was set on fire on Monday night.

Vice-chairman of the club Yusef Kayat discovered the damage yesterday, just hours before 100 local school children were due to play in a contest today.

Mr Kayat said the competition would be going ahead as planned.

Read: Scam warning: Fake traffic fine fraudsters targeted elderly motorists