Dewsbury brothers jailed for more than 60 years for child sex offences

Zafar, 42, Ansar, 45, and Mohammed Jabbar Qayum, 41, were all jailed at Leeds Crown Court today (Friday) after being found guilty of multiple sexual offences against young victims.

The men were charged as part of an ongoing major Kirklees Police enquiry into the sexual exploitation of teenage girls in North Kirklees between 1999 and 2012.

Zafar Qayum was sentenced to 30 years for six counts of rape, five counts of indecent assault and three counts of aiding and abetting rape. The offending took place against three victims.

Ansar Qayum

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ansar Qayum was sentenced to 20 years for four counts of rape and one offence of attempted indecent assault. The offending took place against two victims.

Mohammed Jabbar Qayum was sentenced to 13 years for two offences of rape committed against one victim.

The men were jailed for offences committed between 1999 and 2004 involving three girls who were aged between 13 and 15 when they were sexually abused.

All three of the girls were described as particularly vulnerable at the time they came into contact with the brothers, and all were the victims of grooming.

Mohammed Jabar Qayum

Police investigations into the matter began in earnest in 2017 after one came forward to report what had happened to her.

Leeds Crown Court heard that whilst Zafar was the main offender, the Qayum brothers also committed serious sexual offences against the girls involved.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Thornes, of Kirklees Police, said: “This has been a deeply distressing and highly disturbing case involving the dreadful sexual abuse of young females by three brothers.“The court heard some highly disturbing evidence of how poorly these young victims were treated with all three brothers being found guilty of encouraging the sexual abuse of victims.“We welcome the substantial sentences handed down to them at court today and believe these reflect the gravity of the acts they committed.

He added: “I want to praise the courage of the women in this case whose determination to seek justice has ensured these men have been forced to account for their actions.“We continue to urge victims to come forwards and can promise all reports will be thoroughly and sensitively investigated.”