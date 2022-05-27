Dewsbury and Heckmondwike men jailed for multiple rapes of a child

Khurum Raziq, 40, from Heckmondwike and Nasar Hussain, 44, from Dewsbury were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today (Friday) after being found guilty of multiple rape offences against the girl in the Heckmondwike and North Kirklees areas.

The men were sentenced as part of a long running enquiry by Kirklees Police and partners into the sexual abuse of young girls from the North Kirklees area between 1999 and 2012.

The crimes in this case took place against one victim between 2003 and 2005, starting when she was just 12 years old.

Nasar Hussain

Raziq was sentenced to 22 years after being found guilty of eight offences of rape.

Hussain was sentenced to 18 years after being found guilty of three rape offences.

Leeds Crown Court heard Raziq was introduced to his victim when she was 12 and proceeded to commit multiple rape offences against her.

Hussain was introduced to her by another girl when she was 14 and proceeded to groom her before committing sexual offences.

Khurum Raziq

The court heard that on occasion Hussain had picked the victim up from school while she was in school uniform.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Thornes, of Kirklees CID, said: “The victim in this case was a young girl with a completely normal life whose childhood was ripped away from the moment she was first introduced to Khurum Raziq.

“That contact led her to be being lured into a world in which she was thoroughly abused and exploited by predatory males who treated her in the most appalling fashion.

“Hussain even picked her up from school while she was in school uniform, making it very clear he knew she was just a child who he was committing serious sexual offences against.”

He added: “We welcome the strong sentences given to these men and want to commend the bravery of the victim in this case.

“By supporting a prosecution and giving evidence she has forced these men to answer for what they did and played her part in making it clear that those involved in the sexual abuse of young females will be brought to justice and receive lengthy sentences.

“We continue to urge victims to come forwards and can promise all reports will be thoroughly and sensitively investigated.”