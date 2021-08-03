Devastated family's tribute to great-grandma who died after she was struck by car

Carol Andrew

Carol Andrew, 69, was struck by a grey Seat Leon as she crossed White Lee Road at around 7.50pm on Wednesday July 21.

A 29-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been bailed pending further enquiries.

The West Yorkshire Police major collision enquiry team is investigating and is continuing to appeal for information.

Carol Andrew died after she was struck by a car on White Lee Road, Heckmondwike.

Police said Carol Andrew lived in the Heckmondwike area.

Her family said in a statement released via police: "Carol was a loving wife, sister, and mother who loved life.

"She was also a nana and great nana and loved her family dearly.

“She was the glue that held us all together and we are all devastated by her premature passing.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has information or footage that may assist the investigation, is asked to contact the major collision enquiry team on 101, or via the West Yorkshire Police website.