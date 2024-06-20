Detectives urging people in Batley to help them catch armed robber who attacked taxi driver

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives have made a fresh appeal for people in Batley to help them track down an armed robber.

Police are still looking for the man who threatened a taxi driver with a knife before assaulting him near Fry Dayz Fisheries on The Parade in Batley at about 3.25am on Thursday, April 25.

The culprit is described as white, in his 20s, of medium build and with scars on his face. He was dressed all in black.

Police believe he could have loitered on Manor Way, The Parade or Maythorne Avenue just before the assault.

Police are appealing for help to find the culprit

Officers are especially keen for residents of Hazel Grove, Lime Tree Avenue, Hawthorne Avenue, Ashmead, Pine Grove and Chestnut Avenue in Batley to see if they have footage of him on CCTV or to contact police if they recognise man described.

The robbery happened after a Toyota Prius taxi pulled up. A man went inside, threatened the driver with a knife and assaulted him.

The suspect then fled with cash and other items from the victim’s car, leaving the male driver uninjured but very shaken.

A Cleckheaton man was arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is being asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101 referencing police crime number 13240219932.

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.