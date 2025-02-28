Detectives investigating suspected modern slavery offences want to speak to this man who has links to Wakefield and Dewsbury
Detectives would like to speak with Szucs regarding an investigation into reported offences in Wakefield District.
Szucs is described as being around 5ft 3ins tall and of proportionate build.
He is believed to have links to Bradford, Dewsbury and Wakefield.
Extensive enquiries have been made to locate him and now detectives are appealing to the public for assistance.
If you can help to locate him then please contact police in Wakefield on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13240505534.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.