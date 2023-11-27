Detectives are appealing for help in locating a Dewsbury man wanted on suspicion of sexual offences.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police would like to speak with anyone who has seen or has information about Anthony Richmond, 66, who has been potentially sighted in Scotland.

Detectives want to speak with him in connection with a report made to them of non recent sexual offending in the Kirklees area.

He also has links to South Yorkshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police would like to speak with anyone who has seen or has information about Anthony Richmond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Mark Gregory of West Yorkshire Police, said: “A significant number of enquiries have been conducted to trace Anthony Richmond over a number of years.

“We have received information about sightings of him in the Highlands of Scotland and know he worked in South Yorkshire.

“There is potential at this stage for him to be anywhere in the UK and I would ask anyone who has seen or has information about his whereabouts to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 referencing crime number 13190588233.