Detectives hunt for Anthony Richmond wanted on suspicion of sexual offences
Police would like to speak with anyone who has seen or has information about Anthony Richmond, 66, who has been potentially sighted in Scotland.
Detectives want to speak with him in connection with a report made to them of non recent sexual offending in the Kirklees area.
He also has links to South Yorkshire.
DC Mark Gregory of West Yorkshire Police, said: “A significant number of enquiries have been conducted to trace Anthony Richmond over a number of years.
“We have received information about sightings of him in the Highlands of Scotland and know he worked in South Yorkshire.
“There is potential at this stage for him to be anywhere in the UK and I would ask anyone who has seen or has information about his whereabouts to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 referencing crime number 13190588233.
“Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshirepolice.uk/livechat and anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.