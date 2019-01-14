Detectives arrest 55 men in Dewsbury, Batley and Bradford over historic child sex abuse allegations

Detectives investigating historic allegations of child sex abuse in Kirklees have arrested 55 men as part of an ongoing investigation.

The individuals were arrested from addresses in Dewsbury, Batley and Bradford over the last few months, West Yorkshire Police revealed today.

All 55 have been interviewed and released under investigation as detectives continue to make inquiries.

The investigation centres on allegations made by seven women of sexual abuse committed against them as children predominantly in the Dewsbury and Batley area between 2002 and 2009.

Detective Inspector Ian Thornes, who is leading the investigation, said: “Safeguarding and protecting children remains the top priority for West Yorkshire Police.

"This investigation demonstrates the force’s ongoing commitment to the investigation of both current and non-recent sexual offences against children.

“Child sexual abuse and exploitation is an abhorrent and heinous crime and one which affects some of the most vulnerable people in our society."

He said the force had teams of specialist safeguarding units across each district in West Yorkshire, which include police officers dedicated to dealing with both current and non-recent child abuse and child sexual exploitation.

“Tackling child abuse is not something that any one agency can do in isolation; we work closely with local authorities, other organisations and charities to support victims, bring the perpetrators to justice and make our communities safer," he said.

“We would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or historic, to report it to the police.

"Please be assured that you will be listened to, taken seriously and supported by professionals with experience of dealing with these kind of offences.”