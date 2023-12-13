'Dangerous sexual predator' caught after returning to the scene of attack in Batley
Krisztian Glonczi, 23, of Kilpin Hill Lane, Dewsbury was jailed at Leeds Crown Court today to five years and three months after pleading guilty to an attempted rape and theft offences.
The attack took place on the afternoon of September 11 on Taylor Street, Batley.
The victim, a woman in her 20s, had managed to fight off the attacker who had forced her to the ground. He then fled the scene with some of her property which he discarded nearby.
Glonczi was identified as the suspect after a HMET detective conducting enquires in the area saw him walking down the road and recognised him from the CCTV images already obtained.
He was stopped and arrested.
He was not known to the police and further investigation established he had stalked his victim.
It was confirmed that Glonczi had attempted to flee the country while work was ongoing to identify him but was unable to escape after losing his passport.
Detective Inspector Guy Shackleton, who led the investigation said: “Krisztian Glonczi is a dangerous sexual predator who stalked his victim before then attacking her in broad daylight.
“She showed real courage in both fighting him off and then coming forward to report what had happened to her.
“The victim’s actions enabled officers to very quickly mount a full investigation into what occurred and then identify Glonczi, a first-time offender who was not known to police.
He added: “Reports of sexual offences are treated with the utmost seriousness by specialist detectives, with the most serious offences being allocated to the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.
“We always encourage all victims of such offences to come forwards to allow us to investigate and for partners to provide them with the help and support they may need.”