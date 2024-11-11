More than 500 dangerous and anti-social drivers have been taken to task by police in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen in just 12 weeks, with arrests made and drugs seized.

West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit and Kirklees neighbourhood policing teams have taken action against 553 drivers and made 20 arrests between August and October as part of Operation Trimburg.

The operation, which was launched to reduce fatal and serious road incidents in Batley and Spen and Dewsbury and Mirfield, launched in February this year and has already seen officers record over 1,700 traffic offences.

In the last three months police have dealt with 100 drivers for speeding, 150 for not wearing seatbelts, 59 for driving while using a mobile phone and 28 for driving without due care and attention.

More than 200 were also stopped for other matters. Further action will be taken against all parties through the use of traffic offence reports.

Meanwhile, two drivers were arrested for drink/drug driving while one was arrested for theft of a car and another was arrested for failing to stop for police.

Other drivers stopped were arrested for offences such as burglary and handling stolen goods.

Five motorists were also arrested for driving while disqualified.

Chief Inspector Rebecca Calpin of Kirklees District Police, said:

“Dangerous and anti-social driving is absolutely not tolerated in Kirklees as these latest figures show.

“Operation Trimburg, which is supported by our local councillors, is continuing to achieve results month in and month out and we urge anyone who has footage or information to share it with us.

“Neighbourhood Policing Teams ( NPT’s) base their policing priorities on your feedback so please contact us if there is a particular issue with dangerous driving or riding in your community.

“Whether it’s an issue about a particular type of offence or a problem concentrated in a certain community, we want to hear from you!”

Operation Trimburg itself is focussed on reducing the #fatal5 offences as identified as being the main cause of serious and fatal road incidents.

They are speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, drink and drug driving, using a mobile phone and careless driving.

Anyone who has footage of dangerous and anti-social driving in West Yorkshire can submit it online to our Operation Snap webpage at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/SaferRoadsSubmissions or to make a report to their local NPT via 101 or https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat