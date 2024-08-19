Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men from Dewsbury have been jailed for their part in a nationwide Class A drug dealing plot.

Ringleader Mohammed Tasadiq Khan and courier Hayaan Alam were jailed at Leeds Crown Court on Friday (August 16) for their involvement in supplying blocks of cocaine in kilogram quantities.

Officers found 10 kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of £1million when they apprehended a Citroen DS3 registered to Alam parked on Ravenhouse Road, Dewsbury, on October 13 last year.

Seven kilos of cocaine were found inside the car.

Mohammed Tasidiq Khan

Khan was linked and arrested in Dewsbury a few days later.

Officers identified a safety deposit box belonging to Khan and recovered £100,000 of criminal property, including cash and gold bullion worth £80,000.

They also recovered a laptop from Khan which contained ledgers and spreadsheets detailing the organised crime gang’s profits and financial projections from their criminal activity which involved dealing a boutique brand of heroin and cocaine.

Annual turnover and projected earnings were shown to be £1.3m

Hayaan Alam

Details of three properties owned by Khan – one in Dubai and two in Pakistan – and valued at £1.3m were also found among his belongings, along with a receipt for the purchase of a dog valued at over £18,000.

Further investigations established that Khan was responsible for the import and distribution of at least 1,000 kilos of cocaine and heroin over a 32-month period from February 1, 2021 to October 18, 2023.

The street value of the Class A drugs was estimated at up to £100m.

Analysis of the gang’s telephone records showed drug deals being arranged at locations across England, including Birmingham, Darlington, Teeside, South Yorkshire, Peterborough and Manchester.

Heroin and cocaine was couriered in kilo quantities to and from West Yorkshire under the direction of Khan and his associates.

Khan, aged 36, of Fir Avenue, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin and possession of criminal property.

Hayaan Alam, aged 20, of Pilgrim Crescent, Dewsbury Moor, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin.

Khan was jailed for 16 years and made the subject of a serious crime prevention order which will run for five years upon his release.

Alam was jailed for five years.

Detective Inspector Chris Rukin, of West Yorkshire Police’s Programme Precision organised crime team, said: “This was a large-scale criminal conspiracy to supply wholesale amounts of Class A drugs across the country.

“The evidence gathered by our Programme Precision investigation team confirmed that Khan was the ringleader of an established organised crime group who supplied heroin and cocaine nationwide, while Alam was a trusted courier who delivered the goods on his behalf.

“The drugs involved were destined for locations across the country where they would have contributed to untold violence and misery in those communities. I’m pleased that the sentences handed down today reflect the seriousness of their offending.”

A third man – Adnan Shabir, aged 31, of St John Walk, Westtown, Dewsbury – is due to be sentenced on October 4 for conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin.