Crime: West Yorkshire Police issue image appeal after unique bracelet stolen in Batley burglary

Police are appealing for information after jewellery of sentimental value, including a unique bracelet, was stolen in a burglary in Batley.

By Jessica Barton
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 2:21pm

The Kirklees District Crime Team would like to speak to anyone who has information about the break-in which took place at an address on Woodhall Drive in Batley on Thursday, January 5, between 6.25pm and 6.40pm.

The thieves broke into the house and stole a large quantity of jewellery including a sentimental charm bracelet, which was specially made.

DC Matt Trapps of the Kirklees District Crime Team, said: “We are investigating this burglary and are keen to hear from anyone who is offered the bracelet pictured and other jewellery for sale in suspicious circumstances.“The bracelet is unique and of great sentimental value to its owner who has been deeply upset by its loss.”

The sentimental charm bracelet, which was specially made, was stolen on Thursday, January 5.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees Police on 101 referencing crime number 13230008477.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

