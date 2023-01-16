Crime: West Yorkshire Police issue image appeal after attempted burglaries in Dewsbury
Police in Kirklees would like to speak to this man about attempted burglaries in Dewsbury.
The attempted burglaries all occurred in the early hours of Thursday, January 12.
If you can assist in identifying this man, or have any infomation, then please contact police in Kirklees on 101, or via the 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference number is 13230021216.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.