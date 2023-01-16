News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Crime: West Yorkshire Police issue image appeal after attempted burglaries in Dewsbury

Police in Kirklees would like to speak to this man about attempted burglaries in Dewsbury.

By Jessica Barton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 1:31pm

The attempted burglaries all occurred in the early hours of Thursday, January 12.

If you can assist in identifying this man, or have any infomation, then please contact police in Kirklees on 101, or via the 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Hide Ad

The crime reference number is 13230021216.

Police would like to speak to this man about attempted burglaries in Dewsbury.
Most Popular

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

Read More
Cost of living: Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater praises the ‘generous’ support...