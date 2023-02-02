The incident happened on New Street, Dewsbury between 2.30pm and 3pm on Saturday, January 25.

The victim, a man in his twenties, was uninjured and a quantity of cash was taken.

No weapons were believed to have been used in the incident.

Police are looking for two males.

The suspects left the scene in what was believed to be a dark blue Ford Focus car.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact DC 4245 Trapps at the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101, quoting crime reference 13230047117.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

