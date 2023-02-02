News you can trust since 1858
Crime: West Yorkshire Police issue image appeal after a robbery in Dewsbury

Police have issued images of two males they would like to speak to following a robbery in Dewsbury last week.

By Jessica Barton
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 10:22am

The incident happened on New Street, Dewsbury between 2.30pm and 3pm on Saturday, January 25.

The victim, a man in his twenties, was uninjured and a quantity of cash was taken.

No weapons were believed to have been used in the incident.

Police are looking for two males.
The suspects left the scene in what was believed to be a dark blue Ford Focus car.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact DC 4245 Trapps at the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101, quoting crime reference 13230047117.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

