News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Crime: West Yorkshire PC charged with sexual assault and outraging public decency

An officer from West Yorkshire Police will appear in court charged with sexual assault and outraging public decency.

By Sarah Fitton
15 minutes ago - 1 min read

PC Lee Parker, aged 40 and who is based at Operational Support, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault on a female and one count of outraging public decency.

This relates to an off-duty incident in December 2021.

Hide Ad

He is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates Court on Thursday (January 19).

He will appear in court later this week
Most Popular

West Yorkshire Police said PC Parker was suspended from duty at the start of the investigation.

News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us